Local venues join forces for South East Venue Network Artist Bursary

Local venues Garter Lane and Theatre Royal Waterford have joined forces with arts venues across the South East to collaborate on a new artist bursary which will provide much-needed financial and network support to an artist based in the region whose art practice has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The South East Venue Network (SEVN), which also includes Courthouse, Tinahely, Co. Wicklow, Mermaid Arts Centre, Bray, Wicklow, National Opera House, Wexford, Visual, Carlow, Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny and Wexford Arts Centre is now seeking applications for its new Arts Council-funded Artist Bursary Award.

Open to artists of all disciplines living in the South East region who have presented/exhibited work in a professional context within the last five years, the award includes a €9,000 financial bursary to support art practice development; support in-kind, including – where relevant and possible – access to venue facilities, technical, management and communication support; and mentoring and promotion support for the artist and their art practice from SEVN network venues.

“The arts sector has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and artists’ streams of already limited income has become practically non-existent”, commented Mary Boland, Manager, Theatre Royal Waterford. “The SEVN Artist Bursary Award aims to allow our venues to support an artist collaboratively and also to sustain arts development in the South East community.” “As equal opportunities employers, we encourage and welcome applications from people of all genders, nationalities, races, cultural backgrounds, ages, religions, languages, abilities, sexual orientations and socio-economic statuses”, added Síle Penkert, Executive Director, Garter Lane.”

The deadline for receipt of applications for the South East Venue Network Artist Bursary is 5pm on Friday, 4th June and further information can be found at www.theatreroyal.ie and www.garterlane.ie