Opera hits new high notes for 2022- Free open-air recitals and programmes for schools

Blackwater Valley Opera Festival – Ireland’s Summer Opera Festival – returns for 2022 with Gluck’s Orfeo ed Euridice -conducted by Peter Whelan and directed by David Bolger, from 31 May – 6 June in Lismore, Co. Waterford.

This year’s opera production will feature new artistic collaborations with the acclaimed Irish Baroque Orchestra and award-winning CoisCéim Dance Theatre. There will be classical music recitals and concerts, schools and free events, and dining experiences at fantastic venues throughout the Blackwater Valley.

The Irish Baroque Orchestra – one of the concert highlights at BVOF 2022. Photos: Sarah Doyle.

The opera Orfeo ed Euridice by Gluck, is the headline event for four evening performances at 8pm from June 1 – 5, at Lismore Castle. This year’s opera stars Kelli-Ann Masterson, Meili Li, and Aoife Gibney; with music by the Irish Baroque Orchestra and the BVOF Chorus, and dancers from CoisCéim Dance Theatre.

Some of this year’s highlights include a series of unmissable concerts in the breath-taking Dromore Yard, featuring Maurice Steger and Friends: with Daniele Caminiti and Mauro Valli; the phenomenally talented pianist Giovanni Bellucci; and the Irish Baroque Orchestra, conducted under the artistic direction of Peter Whelan.

Soprano, Kelli-Ann Masterson, one of this year’s opera stars at Blackwater Valley Opera Festival.

Following the success of 2021, free BVOF Open Air Recitals will continue to bring the magic of Ireland’s Summer Opera Festival with four free recitals this year. These free open air lunchtime recitals are open to communities in Lismore, Youghal, Dungarvan and Fermoy, and must be booked in advance on the BVOF website.

New for 2022, is a ‘Singing Schools’ programme, in conjunction with Music Generation Waterford, for local primary schools. This is in addition to the existing ‘Discover Opera’ trail for schools, which began in 2021, and the free Opera Dress Rehearsal production for second-level school groups, on Tuesday 31st May at 8pm.The BVOF recitals series will also feature a variety of beautiful programmes in the magical surrounds of Lismore Castle, Salterbridge House, St Carthage’s Cathedral, Villierstown Church and Tourin House.

Dining and hospitality will be part of the unique festival experience once again this year, as partner Eunice Power will offer both a Formal Dining Menu and Gourmet Table Picnic in the beautiful grounds of Lismore Castle Co. Waterford. At Dromore Yard there will also be Sunday Lunch and Festival Finale Supper available in the traditional buildings of the old 1800s yard by Chef Colin Hennessy.

Experience seven days of opera, classical music recitals and concerts, schools programme and free events, dining experiences and more.

Visit www.blackwatervalleyoperafestival.com