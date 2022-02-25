Christ Church Cathedral Proudly Presents

‘The Sunday Series’- A Celebration of Sondheim with Rory Walsh

“Could it be? Yes, it could. Somethin’s comin’, somethin’ good” – The wonderful words of Mr Stephen Sondheim, and how right he is!

Welcome back the return of local musical theatre and join us for a celebration of one of the biggest musical theatre composers in the world – Mr. Stephen Sondheim!

Come along and listen to the finest melodies of Mr Stephen Sondheim with Rory Walsh! Enjoy the biggest and best Broadway hits with Rory’s magical vocal qualities with piano accompanist David Hayes.

From Sweeney Todd to Into the Woods to Company – do not miss this theatrical extravaganza!

Come along to the next instalment of ‘The Sunday Series’ and indulge yourself with Rory Walsh and David Hayes. Leave your troubles at the door and join in the musical magic.

Christ Church Cathedral is an integral part of Waterford city and the Viking Triangle. We intend to showcase it as a fantastic venue to be enjoyed by all!! This series of concerts will cater to a wide variety of tastes, from the very young to the very young at heart and everything in between!! We look forward to your support for the performers and for this historic building. We have a truly exciting line-up of performers, all of whom are bursting to entertain you after a long hiatus.

Tickets cost €12 each and be purchased from www.ticketsource.eu. Tickets are limited so book now to avoid disappointment!

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram at ‘The Sunday Series at Christ Church’ for further details or phone Ger on (087) 606 8681.