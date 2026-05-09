Fairytale Farewell for Bob Olinger Highlights Punchestown Festival

Neil O’Donnell

There was only one place to be on Thursday of last week – April 30th – and that was at Punchestown for the third day of the five-day National Hunt racing festival at the famed Co. Kildare venue.

Bob Olinger has long been one of the stars of Henry de Bromhead’s Knockeen yard, and the 11-year-old gelding signed off his racing career in the best possible fashion with a battling success in the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle over three miles.

A three-time Grade 1 winner at the Cheltenham Festival, Bob Olinger went into the eight-runner contest as the 4/1 second favourite following his third-place finish in the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham on March 12th. The son of Sholokhov was settled towards the rear by Darragh O’Keeffe before making steady progress approaching the third-last, prompting a murmur of anticipation from the crowd as commentator Jerry Hannan noted his forward move.

The favourite Teahupoo led after the third-last, but Bob Olinger had him firmly in his sights approaching the final two flights. The Waterford-trained runner hit the front at the last and, showing trademark bravery, stayed on strongly to win by three-quarters of a length from Jimmy Du Seuil, with Teahupoo a further three and a half lengths back in third.

De Bromhead, speaking over the public address system before his charge returned to the winner’s enclosure, remarked: “It was as if ‘Bob’ had read the script.” It was later confirmed that the Robcour-owned gelding would be retired immediately, and he was given a well-deserved lap of honour around the parade ring by groom Jason Dunphy.

It proved to be an excellent afternoon for Déise-trained horses, as Cappagh handler Declan Queally also enjoyed success with Adaboy Mushy in the JP & M Doyle (C & G) INH Flat Race.

A thrilling finish saw five horses spread across the track entering the final furlong, but the patiently ridden four-year-old Adaboy Mushy finished strongest of all, powering clear inside the final 50 yards under talented 7lb claimer Barry Stone to beat Bon Bon Fizz by half a length. The son of Blue Bresil, who won a Leopardstown bumper on debut in March, is now likely to be given time off before being aimed at novice hurdles next season.

Kilmacow native Donagh Meyler was also among the winners, teaming up with owner-trainer-breeder Eddie Cawley to land the €75,000 Frontline Security Handicap Chase aboard Come Walk With Me. The 136-rated gelding, sent off the well-supported 4/1 favourite, travelled strongly throughout and asserted from two out before powering clear to beat Jalila Moriviere by eight lengths.

Darragh O’Keeffe enjoyed a memorable day, describing it as the best of his career as he completed a treble. He began aboard the Ted Walsh-trained Adrienne in the €40,000 Close Brothers Irish EBF Mares’ Novice Hurdle, with the four-year-old, owned and bred by Helen Walsh, leading before the last and staying on well to defeat Alliteration by four and a half lengths.

O’Keeffe then secured victory in Ireland’s longest race, the Mongey Communications La Touche Cup Chase, guiding the Enda Bolger-trained Busselton to success. A winner of the race 12 months earlier when trained by Joseph O’Brien, Busselton stayed on strongly from two out to deny Outside The Door by three-quarters of a length.

Henry de Bromhead enjoyed further success during the week, beginning with Nouvotic, ridden by O’Keeffe, in Wednesday’s €100,000 Colm Quinn BMW Handicap Chase. The seven-year-old made all the running on his return from a six-month break to comfortably beat Conyers Hill by 10 lengths.

Nouvotic runs in the colours of Roger Brookhouse, who was also present to see another de Bromhead-trained winner in Crystasia. The British-bred five-year-old, a son of Crystal Ocean, made every yard of the running to land the Sebden Steel (Pro-Am) INH Flat Race on Saturday, scoring by an emphatic 12 lengths from Working Class Hero.