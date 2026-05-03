  Young Seagulls Fly High in Graun Park   WSFL Under 12 ‘A’ League – under banner 

Tramore AFC 4

Dungarvan United 0

Tramore AFC produced a stylish and accomplished display to overcome Dungarvan United at Graun Park on Wednesday evening.

While the visitors battled gamely throughout, the hosts held the upper hand for long periods and showed their class in front of goal.

Dungarvan goalkeeper Liam Wilmott was called into action early, producing a fine save from Jayden Connolly after just two minutes. However, he was beaten moments later when Connolly controlled an excellent pass from Charlie Reynolds before finishing with a superb volley.

Reynolds – son of former Waterford FC star and current Bohemians manager Alan Reynolds – was heavily involved in Tramore’s attacking play. Alongside Connolly and Nathan Pierarad, he combined brilliantly midway through the half, though Wilmott once again denied Pierarad with a full-length diving save.

Tramore continued to press, and Shane Fitzpatrick, who impressed at left full-back, came close with a powerful strike late in the first half.

The home side doubled their lead 16 minutes after the restart. Adam Hogan delivered an inviting cross from the left, and Bryan Campbell finished confidently to the net.

Just two minutes later, Hogan was again the creator, weaving his way down the flank before delivering a pinpoint cross that Connolly met with a well-timed header for his second goal of the game.

Dungarvan had a chance to respond shortly afterwards, but Ryan Guiry fired wide from a promising position.

With five minutes remaining, the visitors were awarded a penalty, but Archie Crotty’s effort from the spot drifted wide, compounding a frustrating evening for the away side.

Tramore completed the scoring in stoppage time when Connolly turned provider, delivering a cross that Nathan O’Sullivan powered home with a strong header.

Tramore AFC

Noah Curran; Shane Fitzpatrick, Nathan Pierarad, Eoin Fitzsimons, Andrew Wardrop; Jayden Connolly, Harry Dillon, Nathan O’Sullivan; Harry Ridgard, Dylan Barry, Adam Hogan.

Subs used: Charlie Reynolds, Bryan Campbell, Logan Hamilton.

Dungarvan United

Liam Wilmott; Conan Hallahan, Harry Drea, Archie Crotty, Rory Kiely; Daniel O’Mahony, Tomás Ó Droma, Finlidh Ó Hullacháin; Joey Sheehan, Henry Burke, Ryan Guiry.

Subs used: Jake Jago Corcoran, Rowan Power, Tomás Dalton.

Referee: Jim Kealy