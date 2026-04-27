Treble Delight for Kenneally on Opening Day at Tramore

Neil O’Donnell

The opening day of Tramore’s two-day jumps fixture took place on Sunday, with Henry de Bromhead delighting local supporters as Polepatrick landed the Copper Coast Maiden Hurdle over two miles.

The six-year-old, Polepatrick, provided the Knockeen handler with his first winner for Co Derry-based owner/breeder Mrs Tilly Conway. Sent off the 13/8 favourite on the strength of a promising third-place finish on his return in a Clonmel maiden hurdle last month, he justified market confidence in style.

Ridden by Darragh O’Keeffe, Polepatrick was sent to the front three flights from home and was travelling best with a three-length advantage over Sea Eagle when that rival unseated at the final flight. Polepatrick came home 13 lengths clear of Tyson Fury, and further success looks likely in the near future.

Michael Kenneally, who only joined the professional ranks last summer, continued his outstanding campaign by riding a treble on the card.

Kenneally initiated his hat-trick aboard Crohan Lady for Grange, Clonmel-based trainer Liz Lalor in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Maiden Hurdle.

The eight-year-old, a former point-to-pointer owned and bred by James Condon from Goatenbridge, built on her third-place finish off a mark of 100 in a Thurles handicap hurdle in mid-February. She made all from the fifth flight and asserted before the last to beat Nirisque by four lengths. Crohan Lady looks capable of adding to her tally in the coming months.

Kenneally’s second winner came aboard Tedworth, trained by Rathcormac handler ‘Trixie’ Barry, in the Anne Valley Walk Maiden Hurdle.

The six-year-old was well supported in the market, from 12/1 into 9/1, on his return from a six-month break. The son of Sholokhov took up the running two out and, despite a stumble at the last, held on to beat Quietrunsthedon by three-quarters of a length.

Tedworth, purchased at the 2023 Goffs Arkle Sale, is a half-brother to the high-class mare Shecouldbeanything, owned by Waterford’s Michael Hanrahan. Trained by Gordon Elliott, she has won 11 races and earned over €250,000 in prize money, including a third-place finish in this year’s Thyestes Handicap Chase.

Kenneally completed his treble aboard the Ross O’Sullivan-trained Spanish Maid, who justified favouritism in the concluding SETU Students’ Day April 20th Handicap Chase.

The eight-year-old mare, owned by Rory Larkin from Naas, improved on her debut for current connections at Wexford last month. She came from off the pace to lead before the last and stayed on well to beat Courtbrack Boy by two and a half lengths. She is likely to remain in action over the coming months.

O’Sullivan also completed a double on the card, with Danny Gilligan guiding Nuttuno Italia to victory in the Core Bullion Traders Handicap Chase.

The well-backed 9/4 favourite, who had been supported from 10/1 earlier in the day, overcame a slipped saddle on the run-in to get up and deny local trainer John Flavin’s Aclass by a neck in one of the closest finishes of the day. Owned and bred by John Place from Rathcoole, Nuttuno Italia is likely to be given a summer break.

Kilbrin Rocco justified the long journey from trainer Eoin McCarthy’s Athea base by landing the West Waterford Handicap Chase under Gary Noonan.

The seven-year-old returned to the form that saw him win at Clonmel three months ago, taking the lead before two out and digging deep to hold off Torquay Road by a neck for owner/breeder Jim Curtin.

Enda Bolger’s Dont Tell Jack, carrying the familiar JP McManus colours, secured a first career success in the Adare Manor Opportunity Maiden Hurdle under Charlie O’Dwyer.

Backed from 13/2 into 7/4 joint-favourite, the son of Affinisea moved to the front before two out and powered clear to beat Jackmoon by 16 lengths. He is expected to remain in action over the summer months.