A Tramore man has been handed a fine for driving without a licence.

William John Burke (48) of 15 Moonvoy Valley, Tramore, Waterford, appeared before Judge Kevin Staunton at a sitting of Waterford District Court recently. The court heard that on 13 February 2026, Gardaí stopped the defendant while driving at Ballyhoo, near Kilbarry.

After Gardaí stopped and spoke to him, they subsequently discovered that he was driving without a valid licence. In court last week, Judge Staunton asked if he had anything to say, to which the defendant replied that there was “no excuse” for it.

It was noted that he has one previous conviction for a road traffic matter.

Judge Staunton convicted the accused of driving without a licence and handed him a €300 fine.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power