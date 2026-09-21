Search for missing man stood down

A search for a man reported missing in west Waterford has been stood down, Gardaí have confirmed.

Patrick (Pat) Rice (52) was reported missing from Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, since Sunday 20 September.

Patrick was employed by Waterford City and County Council, who expressed their condolences to his family and friends.

A Council spokesperson said: “Pat was a highly respected member of the Council’s Facilities Team and his dedication, kindness and warmth were felt by everyone who came into contact with him. Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest condolences are with Pat’s family, friends, and close colleagues during this incredibly difficult time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Gardaí have thanked the public for the assistance in the search.