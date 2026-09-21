Man (60s) dies in N25 road collision

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a fatal road collision involving a bus and a car on the N25 road between Youghal and Dungarvan last night.

The collision occurred on a section of the road near Piltown, Kinsalebeg, shortly before 8.00pm on Sunday 20 September. Gardaí and members of the emergency services responded immediately to the incident.

A man aged in his 60s, who was the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood that there were around 20 passengers on the bus, who were all medically assessed at the scene. No serious injuries were reported.

The road was closed for a period of time to allow for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, but has since reopened. The Coroner has been notified, and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

Waterford Sinn Féin TD Conor D.McGuinness shared his condolences for those involved in the collision.

Deputy McGuinness said: “This is devastating news, and my thoughts are first and foremost with the person who has lost their life and with their family and loved ones at this very difficult time.

“My thoughts are also with those who have been injured and everyone affected by this terrible collision.I am thinking too of the emergency service personnel who are dealing with the incident tonight, including the Gardaí, ambulance crews and Fire Service personnel,” he added.

Gardaí have now appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them. A Garda spokesperson said: “Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N25 between Grange and Pilltown Cross between 7:30pm and 8:00pm are asked to make this footage available to the investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058 48600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” the spokesperson concluded.

Robyn Power