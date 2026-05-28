Fine for motorist who ‘didn’t know’ about driving disqualification

Waterford Gardaí stopped a man driving who was unaware he was disqualified at the time, the District Court heard.

Vai Man Lam (60) with an address at Shop Gregg Court, Unit 2 Kilmeague, Naas, Co. Kildare, appeared before Judge Michael Connellan at Waterford District Court this month. He pleaded guilty to driving without valid insurance, contrary to Section 56 (1) and (3) of the Road Traffic Act, 1961. A separate charge of driving without a licence, contrary to Section 38 of the same act, was withdrawn.

Inspector Joe O’Neill told the court that on 25 November 2025, Gardaí were operating a checkpoint on the Cork Road, Waterford city, when they stopped the accused while driving. After speaking to the accused, Gardaí discovered that he had been driving while disqualified. It was noted that a two year disqualification had been imposed on him in March 2024.

It was noted in court that he has nine previous convictions related to road traffic matters, including one offence of driving without insurance in 2012.

Acting for the defendant, solicitor John O’Donohue said that his client is a self-employed owner of a take-away, and “didn’t know” that he was disqualified from driving at the time, as the disqualification related to a separate matter that he was convicted in his absence for in 2024.

Mr. Donohue added that his client had an insurance policy, but as he was off the road at the time, this was deemed void. The solicitor urged the court not to disqualify the accused again, as it was a “genuine error.”

Judge Connellan said he would not disqualify the accused from driving, but handed him a €2,000 fine, with six months to pay. Recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power