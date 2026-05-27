Judge accepts jurisdiction in alleged money laundering case

A judge has accepted jurisdiction in the case of a young man accused of money laundering.

Emmanuel Imasogie (21) of 12 Ormond Rise, Kilbarry, Waterford, appeared before Judge Michael Connellan at a sitting of Waterford District Court recently. He is charged with alleged money laundering at a location within the state, contrary to Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act) 2010.

Sergeant John Phelan told the court Gardaí received a report that on 4 May 2023, the injured party in the case, who is based in Finland, allegedly fell victim to a text scam that compromised their bank details. Sgt Phelan said that following this, 12 separate transactions with a total value of €5,925 were allegedly deposited in the accused’s bank account.

The accused was arrested by Gardaí and made no admissions when he was interviewed, Sgt Phelan told the court.

The Sergeant added that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) indicated that the case could be heard at the District Court with a guilty plea only.

Judge Connellan decided to accept jurisdiction, meaning the case will stay in the District Court. The judge remanded the accused on continuing bail to 7 July 2026, when the case will be mentioned again.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power