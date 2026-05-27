Thu, 28th May 2026

Appeal to find missing teenager in Waterford

27th May 2026 | News

Gardaí are appealing for assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager in Waterford city. 

Abbie Reid (15) is reported missing from Gracedieu, Waterford, since Friday 22 May. She is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height, with brown eyes and brown hair. 

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are concerned for Abbie’s wellbeing. Anyone with information on Abbie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on (051) 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.” 

 

- Munster Express

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