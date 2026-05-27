Frustration and optimism from Butler

Given the general perception that the Irish Government has failed Waterford Airport, after years of talks but no progress, it could be expected that the turning-of-the-sod event on May 18 was a bittersweet moment for Waterford TDs from the Government parties.

The Munster Express asked Minister of State and Government Chief Whip, Mary Butler, if this was the case, considering Government will be reduced to a supporting role, as the private investor takes personal control of the Airport’s future.

“It’s frustrating,” acknowledged Minister Butler. “I worked tirelessly on this to try and get it over the line. We were given a pathway in the end but the pathway was going to take forever too long and we cant wait any longer.

“We’re into May, the weather is good, the weather is dry, and as William Bolster said we are shovel ready,” she said.

“Yes, it is frustrating as a politician from Waterford that we weren’t able to get it.”

Minister Butler pushed back slightly against the idea that the Airport did not have Government support, saying there was a deal agreed in 2017 but ultimately the project did not find support within the Department of Transport.

“I would say the government were there, the aviation sector in the Department of Transport, in my opinion and I will stand over it all day long, were not there,” Minister Butler said.

“That was very difficult. We’ve had several meetings and it was written into the Programme for Government. That’s frustrating and not everybody understands how frustrating that can be as a politician.

“There was heel-dragging, I said that from the start. I said it categorically at the time that I felt the aviation sector in the Department weren’t where we wanted them to be.”

Optimism

With the sod turned and the various aspects of the investment deal finally complete, there was a sense of optimism in Waterford Airport on May 18.

Minister Butler echoed this and claimed Waterford Ministers can help ensure that the Airport gets its due support going forward.

“Sometimes you have to bank something and you have to move on,” suggested the Minister.

“Fantastic news today, fantastic for William Bolster, fantastic for the Local Authority, fantastic for Waterford and the surrounding areas, we will have a situation that we will have planes landing on the runway very soon,” Minister Butler said.

“I have given a commitment here today that I will work tirelessly to ensure that Waterford Regional Airport will receive the funding that other regional airports get across the country, because that’s the next step.

“The very first Ryanair flight took off from here in Waterford in 1985, and we want to make sure that we have flights taking off again,” Minister Butler added.

AARON KENT

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme