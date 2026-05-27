Tycor enterprise and community scheme now open for applications

The Tycor Business Park Fire Scheme is now open to businesses, and community, voluntary and sporting organisations based in Tycor Business Park that were directly impacted by the devastating fire that broke out on 9 May.

The fire caused significant disruption and distress for many organisations in the Business Park, affecting livelihoods, services, equipment and facilities. This scheme has been established to provide practical financial support to those working to recover and rebuild in the aftermath of the incident.

Eligible organisations can now apply for grants of up to €30,000 to assist with damages and losses incurred as a result of the fire. Applications for amounts over €5,000 and up to €30,000 will require an assessment by an independent assessor appointed by Waterford City and County Council.

The objective of the scheme is to support business continuity, protect local jobs, and assist community and voluntary organisations in resuming their work as quickly as possible. Waterford City and County Council is administering the scheme on behalf of the Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment.

Eligibility requirements for the scheme include:

Businesses and community, voluntary and sporting organisations must have been operating in premises in the Tycor Business Park.

Businesses and community, voluntary and sporting organisations must have been directly affected by the fire on May 9th. This includes, but is not limited to, loss of equipment, inventory and machinery due to fire, smoke damage, water damage, and other contamination.

Commercial landlords are not eligible for this Scheme.

Vacant properties are not eligible for this Scheme.

Gareth Evans, Senior Executive Officer, Waterford City and County Council said, “We must acknowledge the resilience shown by the businesses and organisations of Tycor Business Park and the wider community in the wake of the fire.

“Waterford City and County Council, in co-ordination with government agencies, is committed to supporting those affected during the recovery process and providing a structured response to support the businesses as they rebuild.”

Mr. Evans added, “In addition, Local Enterprise Office Waterford (LEO) and Waterford City and County Council’s Economic Development and Community departments, are providing mentoring assistance to 37 Tycor businesses and community groups who completed the initial intake form, through ten LEO mentors and engagement with our community partners Buíon.”

In administering the scheme, Waterford City and County Council will take into account any insurance claims made, or to be made, relating to the fire. A clawback mechanism will apply where appropriate.

Waterford City and County Council is responsible for determining the eligibility of businesses and community, voluntary and sporting organisations for the Scheme.

Waterford City and County Council is available for guidance on filling out the application form and the Economic Development team can be contacted by emailing business@waterfordcouncil.ie or by calling 051 849655 or 051 849993.