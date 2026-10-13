Fine for motorway speeding

A woman has been fined for speeding on the motorway with three children in the back of her car.

Amy Ann Mullane (34) of 9 Carrigea Crescent, Waterford, made no appearance at a sitting of Waterford District Court in September before Judge Kevin Staunton.

Garda Natalia Skorzybutpilat told the court that after 3.00pm on 20 January 2026, she was carrying out a checkpoint on the M9 motorway near Garrandarragh, Co. Kilkenny, when she observed the accused driving at a speed of 139 km/h in a 120 km/h zone.

Garda Skorzybutpilat stopped and spoke to the accused and subsequently discovered her children were in the back of the vehicle.

Judge Staunton handed down a €300 fine, allowing the accused four months to pay.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power