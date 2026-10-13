Gardaí commence murder investigation into fatal house fire

Gardaí have commenced a murder investigation into the arson attack and fatal house fire that occurred in the Birchwood area of Waterford City shortly after 5.00 am this morning, Tuesday, 13th October 2026.

Gardaí have confirmed that two adults (one male and one female) and two of their children are deceased.

Two other children have been removed from the scene and are receiving hospital treatment for critical injuries.

An incident room has been set up at Waterford Garda Station and a senior investigating officer (SIO) has been appointed. Family Liaison Officers have also been appointed.

Gardaí are appealing to any person with any information on this multiple murder and arson attack to contact the Garda investigation team.

Gardaí are also appealing to any person in the vicinity of Birch Avenue, Birchwood, Waterford City in the early hours of Tuesday, 13th October to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

SUPPORT HUB AT BUTLER COMMUNITY CENTRE

Waterford City and County Council has commissioned the Butler Community Centre in St. John’s Park in Waterford city (X91 FEP4) as a Support Hub.

Refreshments and facilities are available for those who have been affected by the fire in the Birchwood area.

SYMPATHIES EXPRESSED

A statement issued by the Mayor of the City and County of Waterford, Cllr. Liam Brazil and Mayor of Waterford Metropolitan District, Cllr. Lola O’Sullivan said: “We are devastated and heartbroken by the tragedy that unfolded in Birch Avenue this morning”.

“Our sympathies, thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of those who lost their lives so tragically in the fatal house fire.

“No one is untouched by this event, and we would appeal to neighbours, friends and the wider community to be there for each other during this harrowing time.

“Our thoughts are also with the Emergency Services and First Responders who attended the deeply disturbing scene.

“We would encourage anyone who has been affected to visit the Community Support Hub in St. John’s Park. Professional services, refreshments, and facilities are available to all.

“We appeal to the public to give An Garda Síochána the time and space needed to fully investigate this incident,” both Mayors added.

Waterford Minister Mary Butler issued a statement saying: “I’m heartbroken for the family and friends of the victims of the Waterford fire this morning. This is a truly tragic and deeply disturbing incident that has resulted in the loss of a number of lives”.

“I want to sincerely thank the Waterford Fire Service, the first responders, National Ambulance Service and all at University Hospital Waterford who responded in the early hours of this morning.

“I have been in touch with the HSE nationally and regionally, the National Director for Fire and Emergency Management, the Chief Executive of Waterford City and County Council and briefed An Taoiseach ahead of the Cabinet meeting.

“I’m extremely conscious of the devastation being felt by this tight knit community and my thoughts and prayers are with them. The Butler Community Centre is open to all as a Support Hub for people affected,” Minister Butler added.

Waterford Minister John Cummins said Waterford has been plunged into utter devastation and sadness this morning with the tragic loss of lives overnight in Birchwood.

“My deepest sympathies go to the loved ones of those who have lost their lives, their friends, neighbours and the wider community,” Minister Cummins said.

“I would also like to pay tribute to the emergency services personnel who have been attending what can only be described as a horrific scene.

“Gardaí need to be given the time and space to carry out their investigations into what is still an unfolding situation.

“I know that in the difficult days and weeks ahead, the community will rally around those affected, offering strength, compassion and support in whatever way we can.

“At times of unimaginable sadness, it is the kindness and solidarity of a close-knit community that can provide some comfort to those who need it most.

“This is a devastating loss and as a county, we stand together in grief and solidarity at this difficult time,” Minister Cummins added.

HSE SUPPORTING RESPONSE TO TRAGIC FIRE INCIDENT IN WATERFORD

Emergency services responded to a tragic fire in Waterford this morning.

The HSE extends its sympathies to all those affected by this devastating incident.

HSE teams are supporting the response.

HSE Dublin and South East has established an inter-agency group, working closely with community and hospital services, TUSLA, Waterford City and County Council and the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS), to co-ordinate support for those impacted.

This incident may be distressing for many people in the community. Anyone who requires support can visit yourmentalhealth.ie for information and advice. People can also contact 50808 by texting HELLO to 50808 for free, 24-hour text support, or contact the Samaritans free of charge on 116 123.