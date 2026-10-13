Gardaí appeal for witnesses in Birchwood murder investigation

Following a fatal arson attack around 5.00 am this morning (Tuesday, 13 October) in Birchwood housing estate, St John’s Park, Waterford, Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have been in the vicinity, have dashcam footage or images, to make themselves or the relevant material available to investigating Gardaí.

At 2.30 pm today, Garda Chief Superintendent Anthony Pettit issued a statement outside Waterford Garda Station in Ballybricken.

“An Garda Síochána has commenced a murder investigation into the arson attack and fatal house fire that occurred at a domestic residence in Birch Avenue, Birchwood, Waterford City, this morning Tuesday, 13th October 2026,” Chief Supt. Pettit told assembled media at the press conference.

“Emergency services, including Waterford Fire Service, the National Ambulance Service and Gardaí responded to the fire shortly after 5.00 am. Two adults (a male and a female) and two of their children died in the fire.

“Two more of their children are currently admitted to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) Crumlin where they are receiving treatment for critical injuries.

“My thoughts, and the thoughts of all members of An Garda Síochána and the community are with the extended family at this time.

“The house at Birch Avenue has been declared a crime scene and is currently subject to a technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

“The Waterford Coroner’s office and that of the State Pathologist have been notified.

“The remains of the deceased have been removed from the scene and post-mortems will be carried out at University Hospital Waterford by Prof. Linda Mulligan, Chief State Pathologist and Dr. SallyAnne Collis, State Pathologist,” Chief Supt. Pettit said.

“This investigation is being co-ordinated from an incident room at Waterford Garda Station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

“The investigation is being carried out by the Serious Crime Unit Waterford Garda Station, supported by Divisional resources and the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) and all other resources as necessary.

“Family Liaison Officers have been appointed to the bereaved family,” he said.

“An Garda Síochána believe that the house was attacked by a person or persons unknown and that the fire was started deliberately.

“Gardaí in Waterford are appealing to any person who has information on this multiple murder and arson attack to speak with investigating members. In particular Gardaí wish to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Birch Avenue, Birchwood, between 4.30 am and 5.30 am this morning Tuesday, 13th October, 2026.

“Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who was driving in the vicinity of Birchwood, or the adjoining roads, between 4.30 am and 5.30 am this morning, who may have dashcam footage or images to make such footage available to investigating Gardaí,” Chief Supt. Pettit added.

The investigation team can be contacted at the incident room at Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

AARON KENT