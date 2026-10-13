Victims of fatal Birchwood fire named locally

Two victims of today’s fatal house fire in Birchwood housing estate have been named locally as husband and wife Philip and Kim English.

The couple were killed alongside two of their children after their home was set alight shortly after 5.00am this morning (13 October).

Tributes have been paid from across Waterford to the couple who were very well-known locally. Two more of their children are currently being treated at Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) Crumlin for critical injuries.

Gardaí confirmed earlier today that a murder investigation into the attack has been launched.

Speaking at a press conference earlier today outside Waterford Garda Station, Chief Superintendent Anthony Petit said: “My thoughts, and the thoughts of all members of An Garda Síochána and the community are with the extended family at this time.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sacred Heart Family Resource Centre, Kilcohan, said they are “shocked and deeply saddened” to hear of today’s tragedy.

“Kim, Phillip, and their children were well known and much loved within our community. Their children attended our childcare service, Tiptoes Community Childcare Centre, over the years, and the family was known to many of our staff, children, and families,” the spokesperson said.

They added: “Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with all those affected by this devastating loss. During this very difficult time, Sacred Heart Family Resource Centre is open to offer support to members of the community. We will be holding a dedicated drop-in support service for families and children who have been impacted by this tragedy. Anyone who would like a listening ear, support, or simply a place to be among others is welcome to call in.”

Sinn Féin Councillor John Hearne paid tribute to the couple and their children, stating: “Everyone is shocked by the murder of Kim and Philip English and their two children. I knew Philip and his father well. I went to Birchwood today to stand in solidarity with the Community and the extended English family and friends. We pray the injured children recover as soon as possible. But we know everything has changed forever.”

Cllr Hearne added: “People are shocked, stunned and angry, and rightly so, but should do nothing to add to the upset of the family. But we need to catch the people who murdered innocent people last night.”

VIGIL

A vigil to pray for the couple and their children has been organised for tomorrow, Wednesday 14 October, at 5.00pm at Sacred Heart Church, The Folly.

All members of the public are invited to attend, with a spokesperson for the Diocese of Waterford and Lismore commenting: “We invite the people of Waterford to come together in prayer for those who have lost their lives, their grieving families and loved ones, and all those affected by this terrible tragedy.”

APPEAL FOR WITNESSES

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area this morning and witnessed the incident to come forward.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who was driving in the vicinity of Birchwood, or the adjoining roads, between 4.30am and 5.30am this morning, who may have dashcam footage or images to make such footage available to investigating Gardaí.

“The investigation team can be contacted at the incident room at Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station,” the spokesperson said.

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