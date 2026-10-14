Over €25k raised to support family of Birchwood victims, as Garda investigation underway

A fundraiser has been launched to support loved ones of the family who lost their lives in a fire at their home in Birchwood housing estate yesterday.

Husband and wife Philip and Kim English, along with their sons Callum (12) and Jayden (9) sadly passed away when a fire broke out at their home shortly after 5.00am.

Gardaí and the emergency services immediately responded to the incident, and two more of the couple’s children who were inside the house were rushed to hospital. They are currently being treated for critical injuries at Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) Crumlin.

A murder investigation into the family’s deaths has commenced, with Chief Superintendent Anthony Petit confirming at a press conference yesterday that Gardaí believe the house was deliberately targeted by a “person or persons unknown.”

It is believed that although no arrests have yet been made, raids on the homes of suspects were carried out by Waterford Gardaí last night.

A relative of the family has launched a GoFundMe page to support funeral expenses in the wake of the heartbreaking tragedy, which has raised a total of €26,410 at the time of writing.

The fundraising page states: “On Tuesday, 13th October 2026 , Our beloved Phillip and Kim English, along with their two beautiful children, Callum and Jayden, both under the age of 10, tragically lost their lives in a house fire. There are no words to describe the heartbreak of losing four precious lives in such devastating circumstances.

“As our family tries to come to terms with this heartbreaking loss, we are faced with the task of arranging four funerals and giving Phillip, Kim, Callum and Jayden the loving farewells they deserve.

“Tragically, two other siblings are also currently in hospital in critical condition. Our family is enduring an incredibly difficult time, holding on to hope for those still fighting while trying to process the devastating loss of our loved ones.

“We have created this GoFundMe to help ease the financial burden of funeral expenses during this heartbreaking time. All money raised will go directly to Paddy, the children’s grandfather, to help cover these costs and support the family through the days and weeks ahead,” the fundraising page reads.

You can donate to the fundraiser here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-our-family-lay-phillip-kim-callum-jayden-to-rest.

Local football club Johnville FC, which Callum English was a member of, have paid tribute to the family.

In a statement, the club said: “Kim and Philip were familiar and friendly faces around our club, always there supporting Callum at his matches. It is incredibly difficult to comprehend that a family we knew so well has been taken from us in such tragic circumstances.

A spokesperson for the club said that Callum played with the club for five years, progressing through the ranks from the U11 to U14 teams.

The statement added: “He was part of our U11 team that proudly won the league two seasons ago. All his team mates and coaches are absolutely devastated by the news, the pain of this tragedy will take a long time to heal.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with all the family, their relatives and friends following this unimaginable loss. We are also thinking of those who are still fighting for their lives in hospital, and we sincerely hope they can pull through.”

APPEAL FOR WITNESSES

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been in the Birchwood area yesterday morning and witnessed the incident to come forward.

A Garda spokesperson said yesterday : “Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who was driving in the vicinity of Birchwood, or the adjoining roads, between 4.30am and 5.30am this morning [13 October], who may have dashcam footage or images to make such footage available to investigating Gardaí.

“The investigation team can be contacted at the incident room at Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station,” the spokesperson said.

Robyn Power