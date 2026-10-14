Gardaí carry out searches as part of Birchwood murder investigation

Gardaí have updated their appeal for witnesses to the fatal house fire in Birchwood housing estate yesterday morning. (Tuesday 13 October)

A multiple murder investigation is currently underway, which has been described as “intense in nature” and “very active”. A Garda spokesperson has confirmed that multiple searches were carried out across a number of premises in Waterford city yesterday evening.

As a result of these searches, Gardaí seized a number of electronic devices and vehicles, which are currently being technically examined. It has been confirmed that no arrests have been made yet.

The investigation is being coordinated from an incident room at Waterford Garda Station led by a Senior Investigating Officer (SIO), supported by Divisional resources, the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) and all other resources as necessary.

Philip and Kim English and their sons Callum (12) and Jayden (9) were killed after a fire broke out at their home shortly after 5.00am yesterday morning.

Two more of their children were admitted to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) Crumlin, and they are continuing to receive treatment for their injuries. They remain in a critical condition.

The house at Birch Avenue remains a crime scene and subject of a technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

It has been confirmed that post-mortems on the four deceased are continuing at University Hospital Waterford by Prof. Linda Mulligan, Chief State Pathologist and Dr. SallyAnne Collis, State Pathologist.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Family Liaison Officers continue to engage with the bereaved family. An Garda Síochána acknowledges the extensive support received from the community in Waterford both for the Garda investigation and for the bereaved family.”

In a further update today, Chief Superintendent Pettit, Waterford/ Kilkenny Garda Division reiterated: “An Garda Síochána believes that the house was attacked by a person or persons unknown and that the fire was started deliberately.

“There are people in the community who know the person or persons who carried out this arson attack in which 4 people have been murdered.

“If you have any information on the murderous arson attack, please speak to the Garda investigation team at Waterford Garda Station or contact the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or speak with any member of An Garda Síochána that you know,” Chief Supt Petit concluded.

APPEAL FOR WITNESSES

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Birch Avenue, Birchwood, between 4.30am and 5.30am on Tuesday morning 13th October, 2026 to contact investigating Gardaí.

Gardaí continue to appeal to any person who was driving in the vicinity of Birchwood, or the adjoining roads, between 4.30am and 5.30am that morning, who may have dashcam footage or images to make such footage available to investigating Gardaí.

The investigation team can be contacted at the incident room at Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Robyn Power