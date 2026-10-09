Fine for theft from Penneys

A woman who had ‘every intention’ to pay for items in Penneys has been fined for theft.

Gisele Franzoni (41) of Apartment 30, Clonwilliam Court Apartments, Waterford, appeared before Judge Kevin Staunton at a sitting of Waterford District Court last month, charged with theft, contrary to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act.

Sergeant Michael Hickey told the court that at 1.00pm on Friday 14 August, Gardaí were called to Penney’s, Barronstrand Street, Waterford city. A woman, identified as the accused, had been intercepted by security after she was caught leaving the store without paying for items worth €304.30.

Sgt Hickey said that CCTV footage in the store identified the accused taking the items.

Representing the defendant, solicitor Martina Mullins said that her client “had every intention to pay” but received an ‘urgent’ phone call from a family member while she was in the store, and ending up ‘rushing out’ without paying due to a bad phone signal while she was in there.

Ms Mullins highlighted that the accused has ADHD, was “anxious and deeply sorry” for the incident, and offered to pay for the items.

It was noted in court that she has no previous convictions and the goods were recovered.

Judge Staunton said although he was a ‘bit skeptical’ that the accused had received a phone call at the time, he would not impose a custodial sentence due to her lack of previous convictions.

The judge handed the accused a €500 fine for the matter and gave her four months to pay it.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power