Robbery accused sent forward for trial

A book of evidence has been served on a man accused of the robbery of a service station in Waterford city during the summer.

Anthony O’Regan (38) of 67 Larchville, Waterford, appeared before Judge Kevin Staunton at Waterford District Court in September. He is charged with alleged robbery, contrary to Section 14 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act, as well as producing an article capable of causing serious injury, contrary to Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

The court previously heard that on 23 June 2026, the accused allegedly entered the Applegreen service station in Cleaboy, Waterford city, and took €860 in cash. It is also alleged that he produced a screwdriver and threatened staff while he was inside the premises.

The case has come up in court a number of times since then, and the accused was produced in court for a book of evidence to be served.

Sergeant Michael Hickey told the court that the DPP consented for the accused to be sent forward for trial on both charges to Waterford Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Staunton issued the accused with an alibi warning, informing him that if he wishes to rely on any alibi evidence during his trial, he needs to inform the state of this within two weeks.

Acting for the defendant, solicitor Martina Mullins told the court that the accused wished to be sent forward on a signed guilty plea. The judge granted this request, and sent the accused forward for trial to the next sittings of the Circuit Court, which began on 6 October 2026.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power