Former Councillor Seamus O’Donnell passes away

Warm tributes have been paid to former Councillor Seamus O’Donnell, who sadly passed away last Monday, 28 September.

Seamus O’Donnell of Loskeran, Old Parish, Dungarvan, was a former Independent Councillor representing the Dungarvan-Lismore Municipal District on Waterford City and County Council from 2014-2019 and 2019 to 2024. He lost his seat in the 2024 local elections.

He was also a Peace Commissioner as well as a publican, running John Paul’s pub in An Sean Phobail for a long number of years.

Seamus was also previously a member of the Fianna Fáil party.

TRIBUTES

Sinn Féin TD for Waterford, Conor D. McGuinness said he was saddened to hear of the passing of former councillor Seamus O’Donnell.

“Seamus was a neighbour of mine, and we had the privilege of serving together on Waterford City and County Council over the years. He was a proud Seana Phobal man and was part of the local political and community landscape for many years,” Deputy McGuinness said.

“His passing will be felt by many who knew him through his years of public service and his connections across the community.

“I extend my sincere condolences to his wife, his sons and the wider O’Donnell clan at this sad time. I wish them strength and comfort in the days ahead. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam,” Deputy McGuinness said.

Cllr. Damien Geoghegan also expressed his condolences to Seamus’ family.

“I was very sorry to hear the news this morning of the passing of Séamus O’Donnell overnight,” Cllr. Geoghegan posted on his Facebook page.

“Séamusín, as he was known to his many friends, was a wonderful colleague on the Council, and indeed a great friend to so many.

“Seamus had a warm personality and a great sense of humour, and was widely-popular amongst his fellow-Councillors and amongst the staff throughout Waterford City and County Council.

“It was always a pleasure to join him for a coffee before our meetings, where serious conversation would mix with the craic and banter about ‘John Paul’s’.

“Séamus was an honourable colleague, who worked hard as a Councillor, and was loyal to his constituents, especially those in his beloved An Sean Phobal agus An Rinn. Sincere sympathies to all of Séamus’ family and indeed his many friends. Codhladh sámh Séamusín,” Cllr. Geoghegan added.

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS

Seamus passed away peacefully on the 28th of September at University Hospital Waterford, predeceased by his parents Paddy and Hannah, brothers Michael and Patsy, sisters Phyllis, Chrissie, Birdie, Kathleen and Maureen and other member of the O’ Donnell and Hourigan Families.

Seamus is deeply mourned and sadly missed by his loving wife Jean, sons P.J., Liam and Tommy, granddaughter Fiadh, brothers Billy, John Noel and Martin, sisters Theresa O’Donovan, Cora Wrenn and Noreen Mohan, sisters-in-law Catherine Foley and Alice Hourigan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Seamus will be reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan (X35 XN79) on Thursday evening, 1st October, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed by removal to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Old Parish.

Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. on Friday morning, 2nd October. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Paul Mooney