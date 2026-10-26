Fourth person released without charge in Birchwood fire investigation

Gardaí have confirmed that a fourth person has been released with charge in connection with the investigation into the fatal Birchwood house fire in Waterford city.

A man in his 20s, who was arrested last Thursday 22 October, has been released from Garda custody. A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

This follows three people who were also arrested last week in connection with the investigation being released without charge over the weekend.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the multiple murder, following an arson attack and fatal house fire, that occurred in the Birchwood area of Waterford City shortly after 5am on Tuesday, 13th October 2026.