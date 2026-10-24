Three released without charge in Birchwood fire investigation

Three people arrested in connection with the investigation into the fatal house fire in Birchwood housing estate have been released without charge.

The three persons, (a man aged in his 50s and two women aged in their 30s) arrested on Tuesday 20th October, 2026 in connection with this investigation have all been released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the Direction of Public Prosecutions.

A fourth person, a man in his 20s arrested on Thursday 22nd October, 2026 remains in Garda custody.

Gardaí continue to investigate the multiple murder, following an arson attack and fatal house fire, that occurred in the Birchwood area of Waterford City shortly after 5am on Tuesday, 13th October 2026.