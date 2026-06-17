From Everest to extraordinary recovery     The inspiring stories behind this weekend's sold-out Waterford Viking Marathon

Over five thousand runners will descend on Waterford this weekend for the sold-out 2026 WLR Waterford Viking Marathon, a race weekend that has become as much about inspiring human stories as sporting achievement.

While race entries have now sold out, organisers have confirmed that people can still take part through the Virtual Viking Marathon, completing their chosen distance anywhere in the world and receiving an official medal and commemorative t-shirt.

Now in its 14th year, the event attracts participants from across Ireland and overseas, with this year's runners bringing remarkable stories of resilience, recovery, ambition and community spirit.

Leading off Sunday's events will be the Mayor of Waterford City and County Council, Councillor Seamus Ryan, alongside Adam Sweeney (age 22), who recently made history as the youngest Irish person ever to summit Mount Everest. A member of the Dunmore East RNLI crew, Harris is also running in support of the lifesaving organisation.

Among the participants is a team from Limerick's Back 2 Boston Project, which supports people from disadvantaged backgrounds through running, mentorship and community. One member of the group is a recovering addict whose life has been transformed through the initiative, which aims to help participants pursue the dream of qualifying for the Boston Marathon.

Another powerful story comes from Wexford mother Kim Woods, whose son Luke suffered a catastrophic brain injury following a motorcycle accident just before Christmas. Given little chance of survival after a skull fracture and massive brain bleed, Luke has made an extraordinary recovery and is now continuing rehabilitation. This weekend, Kim, three of her children and friends will run the 10K to raise funds for the National Rehabilitation Hospital.

Lee Nolan will tackle the marathon in memory of his mother, Linda, who passed away last year following a nine-year battle with cancer. Running in aid of Waterford Hospice, where she spent her final days, Lee has already raised more than €6,000.

International runners are also making the journey to Waterford, including Michael Petit from Strasbourg, France, who will run his first-ever half marathon on what will also be his first Father's Day as a dad.

Marathon enthusiast Rob Clarke will meanwhile tick off the letter ‘W’ on his remarkable 17-year quest to complete marathons from A to Z around the world.

Among those running for charity is Eoin Dowley, who is taking on the Half Marathon to raise funds for The Alzheimer Society of Ireland in memory of his grandparents, while local runner Tara Coady will celebrate an extraordinary personal milestone as she completes her first half marathon after overcoming a difficult pregnancy and taking up running for the first time little more than a year ago.

Adding further significance to the weekend is the return of the Waterford Viking Run for All, Ireland's only autism-friendly and disability-friendly running event. Now in its second year, the inclusive event has become one of the most uplifting moments of the marathon weekend, ensuring participants of all abilities can experience the joy of crossing a finish line.

Before participants set off, crowds on Waterford's Quayside will once again take part in what has been coined the ‘Viking Haka Clap’, creating a unique atmosphere as the city comes together in celebration.

Race Director Joe Cawley said the event continues to be defined by the people who take part. "Whether they are running in memory of loved ones, overcoming personal challenges, fundraising for charity or achieving a goal they once thought impossible, these are the stories that define the Waterford Viking Marathon. The event is about community, resilience, inclusion and celebrating what people can achieve."

The WLR Waterford Viking Marathon takes place on Saturday, June 20 and Sunday, June 21 and includes the Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, Marathon Relay, Children's Fun Run and Waterford Viking Run for All.