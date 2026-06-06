A Summer of Opportunity Remains for Waterford’s Women

Sean Holland

As the evenings stretch out and pitches turn to the sharp green of early summer, Waterford's senior men's championship ambitions have already come to an end. Still, the county's hopes of national success remain very much alive through its camogie and ladies' football teams.

While the hurlers and footballers face into a long off-season of reflection, Waterford's women's teams still have plenty to play for as the All-Ireland series gathers momentum.

The greatest sense of frustration undoubtedly surrounds the senior hurlers. Once again, Waterford failed to emerge from the brutal Munster Championship round-robin stage despite producing a series of competitive displays against the province's elite. The Déise found themselves on the wrong side of fine margins throughout the campaign and were ultimately left outside the top three places for another year. Supporters were left wondering what might have been after a season in which Waterford remained competitive in every outing but lacked the consistency needed to survive one of the toughest championships in Irish sport.

There was no shortage of effort or commitment from the squad, and many observers felt Waterford's performances deserved greater reward. Manager Peter Queally hailed his side’s efforts this season but the inability to convert strong spells into victories again proved costly. Their opening clash with the Banner in Ennis was there for the taking, but the hosts had that extra gear late on to take the spoils. A late Kevin Mahony goal secured their one and only point from the campaign against Tipperary in what was a thrilling encounter. Cork were up next, but the 2025 Munster champions had too much for the Déise, eventually running out four-point victors. Lastly, a trip to Limerick brought about a terrific display for 60 minutes, but in the final ten, Waterford were hit by a scoring blitz putting the final nail in their 2026 season. In modern Munster hurling, there is little room for error, and Waterford's campaign became another example of just how unforgiving the championship structure can be.

The senior footballers also saw their season come to an end after defeat to Sligo in the Tailteann Cup. Having already suffered a 0-15 to 1-7 loss to Tipperary in the Munster Championship, they entered the Tailtean Cup. Waterford needed a victory in Dungarvan to keep their campaign alive, but fell short against a sharper and more clinical Sligo side. The Westerners' scoring power proved decisive as the visitors recorded a 0-29 to 3-12 victory. The defeat meant Waterford completed the league and championship season with nine losses from nine games and extended a difficult period for the county footballers.

The picture is considerably brighter in the women's game.

Waterford's senior camogie side may have fallen just short in the Munster final to Tipperary, but their performances throughout the provincial campaign reinforced their status as one of the leading teams in the country. A one-point preliminary round win over Clare kickstarted their campaign, which was added to with a 5-21 to 0-7 demolition of Kerry in the semi-final. Unfortunately, just like in the league final, silverware evaded their best efforts. Although the provincial title slipped away, the bigger objective remains firmly in sight. Waterford now move into the All-Ireland Championship knowing they possess the talent and belief to challenge deep into the summer. The margins at the highest level are increasingly narrow, and there is little doubt that this group remains capable of competing with any team in the country on its day.

The senior ladies footballers can take similar encouragement despite their narrow 2-9 to 1-11 Munster final defeat to Kerry. Reaching another provincial decider represented another significant step forward for a squad that has steadily developed over recent seasons. Their run to the final showcased their growing confidence that will be vital as the All-Ireland series begins. They began with a 0-17 to 2-9 victory over the Kingdom and followed that with wins over Cork and Tipperary. But the green and gold had the final say to claim this year's provincial silverware.

Unlike the men's teams, whose summers have ended prematurely, both women's panels still have meaningful championship football and camogie ahead of them. Across camogie and ladies' football there remains genuine hope. Provincial final defeats may sting in the short term, but they have not ended the journey. Instead, they may yet prove to be stepping stones towards something bigger.