Thu, 16th Jul 2026

Garda Appeal

15th Jul 2026 | All Front Page News, General Stories, News

Waterford Crime Unit are seeking the public’s  assistance with a burglary at a house in Ringville, Sliverue,. The break in occurred sometime between the 6th July to 13th July when it was discovered by the home owner.  A double barrel over and under shotgun was stolen in the course of the burglary and Gardai are asking those in the area to check CCTv and to report anything that may assist the investigation.  The scene has been technically examined and investigations are ongoing.  Please contact Waterford crime Unit with any information on  051 305300.

- Munster Express

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