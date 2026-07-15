Missing Person Appeal

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Abbie Reid (15), who was reported missing from Tramore Road, Waterford since Tuesday afternoon 14th July, 2026.

Abbie is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height, with brown eyes and long brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing blue shorts, blue top, white runners and a white jacket.

Gardaí are concerned for Abbie’s well-being.

Anyone with information on Abbie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on (051) 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.