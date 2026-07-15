Prison sentence for woman found with heroin

A south Kilkenny woman has been handed a prison sentence after being caught with drugs by Gardaí.

Christina Ryan (28) of Ballymartin, Mullinavat, Co. Kilkenny, appeared before Judge Kevin Staunton via video link at a sitting of Waterford District Court earlier this month. She pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled drug (namely diamorphine, known as heroin) for personal use, contrary to Section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977.

The court was told the accused’s case was able to proceed despite the ongoing solicitors strike as she is currently serving a sentence for an unrelated matter.

Sergeant Michael Hickey told the court that at around 9.20pm on 21 July 2025, Gardaí stopped a vehicle that the accused was a passenger in at The Mall, Waterford city. After Garda members spoke to the accused, she handed them over a quantity of heroin with a value of €75, Sgt Hickey said.

It was noted in court that she has 42 previous convictions, with 28 falling under Section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Acting for the defendant, solicitor Hilary Delahunty told his client he believed Judge Staunton would deal with the matter in a way so as not to interfere with the release date of her current sentence, which is in 2028.

The judge handed the accused a two month prison sentence immediately effective from the date of the court sitting.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power