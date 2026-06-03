Gardaí found drugs worth over €2,000

Gardaí detected a young Waterford man in possession of cannabis, cocaine and psychedelic drugs when they searched his home last year, the District Court heard.

Adam Walsh (20) of 26 Shandon Court, Upper Yellow Road, Waterford, appeared before Judge John Cheatle at Waterford District Court last month. He was charged with three counts of possession of drugs (namely cannabis, cocaine, and 2 C-B, a psychedelic) for personal use and three counts of possession of the same drugs for unlawful sale and/or supply, contrary to Sections 3 and 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act. He was also charged with possession of an article (namely benzocaine) intended for use in connection with other offences, contrary to Section 183 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

The court was told that on 22 May 2025, Gardaí executed a search warrant at the accused’s home, where they found cannabis to the value of €886, 28 2C-B tablets, and €1,619 worth of cocaine, along with a digital scale. The accused “accepted full responsibility” for the items when questioned by Gardaí, the court heard.

It was noted that he has two previous convictions for drug matters.

Acting for the defendant, solicitor Hilary Delahunty said he knows the accused well, and that his childhood was a “desperately sad story.” Mr. Delahunty said that for several reasons, “everything went wrong” for his client and “he went off the deep end.”

However, the solicitor said that the accused went to school in Mooncoin, Co. Kilkenny, and has a number of community organisations in the area “looking out for him.”

He works as a blocklayer and attended court in his work clothes as he struggled to get time off, Mr. Delahunty said.

Judge Cheatle said the accused has similar previous convictions, and this was “up another level.”

The judge handed him an eight month sentence suspended for 12 months for one of the charges related to cocaine, and all other charges were taken into consideration.

Judge Cheatle also granted a destruction order for the drugs.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power