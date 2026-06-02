Man jailed for burglary at Leo Murphy Photography Studio

A man found guilty of committing burglary at Leo Murphy Photography Studio over six years ago was recently sentenced.

Peter Robinson (52) with an address at 3 Lower Yellow Road, Waterford, appeared before Judge Eugene O’Kelly at Waterford Circuit Criminal Court in May via video link from Portlaoise Prison. He was convicted of burglary at the late photographer’s studio following a trial in October 2025.

The court heard that the burglary involved the theft of €9,000 worth of camera equipment from the photography studio, which was formerly located at 12 O’Connell Street, Waterford city, on a date in March 2020. It was noted that the incident occurred at night and there was no altercation involved, but the accused was apprehended by a Garda who noticed him walking in the area near the studio.

Defence counsel Kate Kelly BL presented a Probation report and a letter of apology from the accused to Judge O’Kelly, which were not read out to the court.

Ms. Kelly said her client now “accepts what he has done” and has been attending classes while in custody. She asked for the accused to be treated with leniency.

From reading the Probation report, Judge O’Kelly said the accused has had a “lifetime of addiction,” became addicted to alcohol at an “early age,” and has a previous conviction for burglary. The judge set a headline sentence of five years, stating that the offence was in the ‘mid’ range.

Judge O’Kelly said the fact that the accused contested the matter with a trial ‘reduced’ his mitigation.

However, the judge also noted it is ‘good’ that the accused is “now accepting and expresses genuine remorse” for his actions, and that he is taking advantage of opportunities afforded to him in prison.

He decided to reduce the sentence by nine months in mitigation, adding this could have been ‘significantly’ more if he had pleaded guilty.

The judge sentenced the accused to four years and three months in prison, with the final two years suspended for a period of two years, on the condition that he engages in Probation supervision on his release.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power