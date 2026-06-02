Man charged with murder appears in court

A solicitor acting for a man charged with the murder of Yveta Donovalova in Waterford city last month has said he is “not in a position” to proceed with a High Court bail application for his client.

Tomas Marvanek (39) with an address at 47 Grange Heights, Waterford city, appeared before Judge John Cheatle at Waterford District Court in May via video link from Cork Prison. He is charged with the murder of mother-of-three Yveta Donovalova, who died after she was allegedly fatally assaulted at her home in Grange Heights on Monday 27 April.

A Czech interpreter was present in court to translate the proceedings to the accused. Sergeant John Phelan told the court that directions on the charge are currently still with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), but have reached an “advanced stage.”

Acting for the defendant, solicitor Ken Cunningham said that he is “not in a position” to proceed with an application for bail for his client before the High Court. Mr. Cunningham requested for his client to be remanded in custody for a further two week period.

Judge Cheatle remanded the accused in custody to appear in court today, Tuesday 2 June.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power