Gardaí caught thief wearing stolen clothes

A Waterford man with 94 previous convictions has received a prison sentence for stealing over €150 worth of clothes.

Daniel Cashin (34) of 76 Connolly Place, Waterford, appeared before Judge Kevin Staunton via video link at a recent sitting of Waterford District Court. He pleaded guilty to one count of theft, contrary to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act.

It was heard that the accused is currently in custody and serving a sentence for an unrelated matter, with a release date in April 2029.

Sergeant John Phelan told the court that on 14 October 2025, the accused entered the Elvery’s store on Michael Street, Waterford city, and took €163 worth of clothes. He left the store without paying, and after Gardaí identified him from CCTV footage, he was later found wearing the stolen clothing, Sgt Phelan said.

It was noted in court that the accused has 94 previous convictions, including 35 theft matters.

Judge Staunton acknowledged that while the offence was ‘relatively minor’ and the accused is currently serving a ‘lengthy’ prison sentence, the court still has to ‘take note’ of it.

The judge sentenced the accused to four months in prison, beginning from the date of the court sitting.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power