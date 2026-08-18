Murder accused sent forward for trial

A man charged with the murder of mother-of-three Yveta Donovalova in Waterford city earlier this year has been sent forward for trial.

Tomas Marvanek (39) of 47 Grange Heights, Waterford city, was brought before Judge Mark O’Connell at Waterford District Court recently for a book of evidence to be served. He is charged with the murder of Ms Donovalova (43) at her home in Grange Heights on Monday 27 April.

The accused has been remanded in custody since then, and has appeared in court mostly via video link from prison over the past three months. It was heard that he has now also been charged with assault causing harm, contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, which “arose from the same incident”.

The accused appeared in court wearing a crucifix chain around his neck. A Czech interpreter was also present in court to translate the proceedings to the accused.

Sergeant Alan Hayes told the court that the DPP gave consent on 3 July 2026 for the accused to be sent forward for trial on both charges to the next sittings of the Central Criminal Court.

The Sergeant confirmed to Judge O’Connell that both charges can travel together in the same book of evidence, which was served on the accused before he appeared in court.

Acting for the defendant, solicitor Ken Cunningham made an application for himself, along with one senior and one junior counsel to be assigned in the case, which was granted.

Judge O’Connell issued the accused with the alibi warning, indicating that he must inform the DPP within two weeks if he wishes to rely on any alibi evidence during his trial.

The judge remanded the accused in custody, and sent the case forward for trial to the next sittings of the Central Criminal Court.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power