Man recovering from shark bite in Waterford

A man is recovering in hospital after being bitten by a shark in Ardmore, Co. Waterford yesterday (11 August).

A spokesperson at the Department of Transport told The Munster Express that the Irish Coast Guard’s Marine Rescue Co-Ordination Centre (MRCC) in Dublin was alerted by a 999/112 call to an incident on a small fishing vessel south of Ardmore at approximately 4.15pm yesterday. It was stated that a man on board had received a leg injury inflicted by a bite from a shark.

Crew members from Rescue 117 responded to the incident, and lifeboats from Ballycotton RNLI and Youghal RNLI were also tasked to the scene.

The spokesperson added: “The male casualty was winched on board on Rescue 117 and taken to Cork University Hospital and handed over into the care of the HSE.” It is reported that the man is still currently receiving treatment.

This story will be updated as more details become available.