Solar Eclipse Watch in Waterford

South East Astronomy will be a Solar Eclipse Watch held this evening (Wednesday, 12 August, 2026) at 6.00 pm at Hillview – a large public green off Cleaboy Road, Waterford (adjacent to Cleaboy De La Salle GAA Club). Eircode: X91 R603.

This elevated site will provide clear views to the South & West along the path of the eclipse. This will be a deep eclipse, starting in Waterford at 6.10 pm, reaching a maximum coverage of 92% by 7.10 pm and ending at 8.10 pm with sunset at 8.59 pm. At maximum the sun (and Moon) will be at 14 dg Altitude and 275 dg Azimuth.

The New Moon will also be close to perigee, appearing larger in the sky. Totality for this eclipse will be longest at 2 minutes,18 seconds about 45 Km off the Western coast of Iceland, the point of maximum eclipse. Even at 92% there will be a noticeable dimming and cooling at maximum.

More details, check out South East Astronomy’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/seastronomy