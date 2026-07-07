Tue, 7th Jul 2026

Hickson’s Centra Tramore sells €1m winning scratchcard

7th Jul 2026 | News

Store owner Donal Hickson was photographed celebrating with staff members alongside the National Lottery Winnies after his store, Hickson’s Centra, Tankfield, Corbally in Tramore, was revealed as the selling location of a €1 million winning All Cash Millionaire Scratch Card. Photos: Dylan Vaughan
Store owner Donal Hickson was photographed celebrating with staff members alongside the National Lottery Winnies after his store, Hickson’s Centra, Tankfield, Corbally in Tramore, was revealed as the selling location of a €1 million winning All Cash Millionaire Scratch Card. Photos: Dylan Vaughan

A local store located in the centre of their Sunny Southeast community has been revealed as the selling location of an All Cash Millionaire Scratch Card worth a staggering €1 million.

Hickson’s Centra in Tankfield, Corbally, Upper Tramore, Co. Waterford, sold the winning €20 ticket which marks the second ever €1 million Scratch Card win in the history of the National Lottery.

Ailish and Donal Hickson, who own the store, said there was great excitement following the news: “This year will be our 20th Anniversary since we took over the store and what a way to mark such a huge milestone. This is the largest prize that we have ever sold and there has been great excitement in-store ever since we got the call from the National Lottery. Our shop is located in the heart of a close-knit community so as soon as word spreads, I am sure the locals will be thrilled to hear that such a large prize was won here in Tramore. We wish the winner all the very best with their win.”

National Lottery spokesperson Sarah Orr said: “There is sure to be great excitement in Tramore today following the announcement of a €1 million top prize win on All Cash Millionaire. A syndicate, who chose to remain private, have claimed the incredible prize. The win represents another landmark moment for the National Lottery, as the second €1 million top prize ever won on a Scratch Card game. The first historic win took place in May, when a player scooped €1 million on a Scratch Card purchased at Applegreen Gorey, Ramstown Lower, Gorey, Co. Wexford.”

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total, €7 billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 39 years ago. In 2024 alone, €239.3 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland. Play National Lottery games responsibly, play for fun.

- Munster Express

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