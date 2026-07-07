Hickson’s Centra Tramore sells €1m winning scratchcard

A local store located in the centre of their Sunny Southeast community has been revealed as the selling location of an All Cash Millionaire Scratch Card worth a staggering €1 million.

Hickson’s Centra in Tankfield, Corbally, Upper Tramore, Co. Waterford, sold the winning €20 ticket which marks the second ever €1 million Scratch Card win in the history of the National Lottery.

Ailish and Donal Hickson, who own the store, said there was great excitement following the news: “This year will be our 20th Anniversary since we took over the store and what a way to mark such a huge milestone. This is the largest prize that we have ever sold and there has been great excitement in-store ever since we got the call from the National Lottery. Our shop is located in the heart of a close-knit community so as soon as word spreads, I am sure the locals will be thrilled to hear that such a large prize was won here in Tramore. We wish the winner all the very best with their win.”

National Lottery spokesperson Sarah Orr said: “There is sure to be great excitement in Tramore today following the announcement of a €1 million top prize win on All Cash Millionaire. A syndicate, who chose to remain private, have claimed the incredible prize. The win represents another landmark moment for the National Lottery, as the second €1 million top prize ever won on a Scratch Card game. The first historic win took place in May, when a player scooped €1 million on a Scratch Card purchased at Applegreen Gorey, Ramstown Lower, Gorey, Co. Wexford.”

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