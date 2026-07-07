Man accused of murdering elderly woman seeking bail

A man charged with the murder of 81-year old Noreen Daly near Youghal last month intends to apply for bail in the High Court.

Finnegan ‘Finn’ Yowell (33) of Old School House, Ticknock, Co. Waterford appeared before Judge John O’Leary last Tuesday 23 June at Clonmel District Court via video link. He is charged with the murder of Ms. Daly, whose body was discovered at her home in Ardsallagh, near Youghal, on Monday 15 June.

He previously appeared before Carrick-on-Suir District Court on Wednesday 17 June, where Detective Garda Stephen Condon of Dungarvan Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge, and caution, and said the accused made no reply when he was charged. No application was made for bail as the District Court does not have jurisdiction to grant bail on a murder charge.

At last week’s sitting of Clonmel District Court, solicitor Aidan Leahy appeared on behalf of the accused’s solicitor Ken Cunningham. The state sought a two week adjournment in the case for the accused to appear again before the court video link on Tuesday 7 July.

Mr. Leahy said his instructions from Mr. Cunningham stated that the accused intends to apply for bail before the High Court.

Judge O’Leary asked the accused if he had anything to add, to which he replied “no, that’s perfectly fine.”

The judge remanded the accused in custody to appear again before Clonmel District Court today, Tuesday 7 July via video link.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power