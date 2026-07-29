Irish Oscar Winner Glen Hansard dies in crash

Acclaimed Irish singer-songwriter Glen Hansard has died following a motorcycle accident in Dublin.

The crash is reported to have been a single vehicle collision in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Hansard led Irish rock band The Frames since 1990. The Frames had four albums chart in the top 10 Irish Album Charts. His second solo album Didn’t he Ramble was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Folk Album.

Hansard also acted and wrote music for film. He appeared in the cult classic The Commitments in 1991 and the in the Irish music drama Once in 2007. Both of which proved award winning, with Once garnering Hansard major international awards, including an Oscar for Best Original Song, Falling Slowly.

Hansard was 56 at the time of passing. May he rest in peace.

AARON KENT