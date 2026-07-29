Gardaí alerted to alleged publishing of intimate images online

Waterford District Court recently heard a case involving a man accused of publishing intimate images of a woman online without her consent.

The man, aged in his 20s, cannot be named for legal reasons as the case was heard at an in-camera court sitting before Judge Kevin Staunton earlier this month.

He is charged with an alleged offence under Section 2 of the Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Act 2020 (also known as Coco’s Law).

Sergeant John Phelan told the court that in April 2025, Gardaí received a report about the publishing of intimate images of a woman on the app X (formerly Twitter).

The woman was seen in her underwear and completely naked in some of the pictures, Sgt Phelan said. A search warrant was executed, and the accused was charged for allegedly publishing the images.

Judge Staunton decided to accept jurisdiction, meaning that the case will be dealt with in the District Court.

The judge put the matter back to 27 October 2026, when it will be mentioned again for a plea to be indicated.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power