Wildfires rage across Waterford

Multiple fires have burned across Waterford and the surrounding areas in the past week.

At the time of going to print the Slievenamon fires had blazed for almost a full week in south Tipperary, fire crews continued to battle a significant blaze near Mahon Falls, an outbreak of fire had been tackled in Tramore on Sunday, and fire crews attended multiple nights of fires in Ferrybank.

In a statement provided to The Munster Express, Waterford Fire Service confirmed that they had also delt with outdoor fires in Tory Hill, Dunhill, Carrick on Suir, Kilmanahan, Clonmel, Butlerstown, Cappoquin, Carrigavantry, Woodstown and Gracedieu.

This level of outdoor fire is almost unprecedented in Waterford. With much of Ireland now said to be in a state of ‘absolute drought’, a period of 15 or more consecutive days when 0.2mm or less of rain, fire becomes increasingly possible and damaging.

FIRE IN THE COMERAGHS

After dramatic scenes of Slievenamon over the past week, the last thing anybody wanted was to see smoke rising from the Comeragh mountains, but that’s exactly what happened.

According to online reports three fires were lit in a line on the Mahon Falls area. Some reports suggest that this can sometimes be done intentionally to regenerate the land. The cause of the Comeragh fires have not been confirmed.

The Munster Express approached Waterford council for an explanation, who replied with the following:

“Fire crews are again in attendance this morning (Monday 27th July) at a gorse fire in the Mahon Falls area of the Comeragh Mountains.

“The fire was reported at approximately 3.00pm on Sunday 26th July and was attended by crews from Kilmacthomas, Portlaw and Dungarvan. While a large area has been burned, firefighters have prevented the blaze from spreading into nearby forestry. No buildings are currently at risk and no injuries have been reported.

“Access roads in the vicinity are narrow, and members of the public are asked to avoid the area to ensure that ongoing fire service operations are not obstructed.

“An Orange Fire Danger Notice remains in place. The public is urged to exercise particular caution in all outdoor amenity areas and to avoid any activity that could result in a fire being started. Campfires, fire pits and barbecues should not be lit in these areas, and particular care should be taken when disposing of cigarettes or other smoking or combustible materials.

“Anyone who notices a fire should report it immediately by calling 999 or 112,” the spokesperson added.

Speaking to the Munster Express, Cllr. Donnchadh Mulcahy who is himself a retained firefighter in Tallow, highlighted that Waterford is lucky to be serviced by an outstanding and selfless fire service.

“The recent fires have once again shown the dedication and professionalism of our retained firefighters,” he said. “They respond at all hours, often in difficult and dangerous conditions, to protect our communities. We are extremely lucky to have such an outstanding fire service here in Waterford, and I’d like to sincerely thank every firefighter involved for their commitment, teamwork and selfless service.”

INTENTIONAL FIRES

While the cause of fires in some regions remain uncertain, the fires in Ferrybank are believed to have been caused by anti-social behaviour.

It is understood that there were fires in the Clover Meadows Area for five consecutive nights. This area is surrounded by houses and it is believed that the fires were started intentionally.

Local resident and representative on the Local Community Safety Partnership, John Hayes spoke to The Munster Express about the incidents.

He explained that residents in the area are being tormented and feel frustrated with a lack of action to tackle this serious anti-social behaviour.

“The Gardaí didn’t arrive at all the first night,” he explained.

“The locals are frustrated because they know who is doing this. The fire crew come and put out the fire and then leave again. It’s all reactive and nothing proactive.”

Mr Hayes even explained that one of the residents had taken it on themselves to pursue one of the young people involved.

“One of the residents ran after him, and very nearly caught up to him. But then you’re stuck too because what do you do if you catch them? You have to be very careful nowadays,” he said.

“What we are calling for is a proactive approach that involves the community, the guards, the fire service, and of course the landowner involved. And response times seem to be part of it. Because the young lads know, if it takes 30, 40 minutes, over an hour for someone to turn up, they no they’ll be long gone, and it emboldens them.”

Meanwhile, the source or the fire near The Metalman in Tramore remains unclear. The fire was reported on social media on Sunday 26 July last. Thankfully it did not extend to the wider area and there seems to have been no property damage or injuries.

SLIEVENAMON

At time of printing it is understood the Sleivenamon wildfire was largely contained but some ‘hot-spots’ remained.

The Munster Express contacted Coillte, Ireland’s semi-state forestry company, for an update. Coillte replied with the following:

“Coillte can confirm that the fire has now largely been contained. Coillte ground crews remain on site and continue to make progress in dealing with remaining hotspots and changing conditions as part of the multi-agency response. Coillte would like to acknowledge the contribution of local communities, landowners and farmers who have supported the response effort throughout the incident.

“The available information at present indicates that the wildfire originated on open mountain habitat before subsequently spreading into adjoining forest areas. It is too early to determine the full extent of the damage caused by the wildfire, including the total area of forestry affected.

“A Status Orange High Forest Fire Risk Warning remains in place until 12pm on Wednesday, 29 July. Wildfires in Ireland do not start from natural causes and almost always arise from man-made sources of ignition. Coillte is urging the public not to light fires or BBQs in the countryside, not to obstruct emergency access routes and to immediately report any fire by calling 112. Members of the public should continue to avoid the affected area and should not operate drones in the vicinity, as they pose a serious risk to aerial firefighting operations.”

Meanwhile, the people of Waterford had to take precautions last week as smoke from the Slievenamon fire spread across many areas of the city and county.

A hazy blanket of smoke coming from the fire on Slievenamon settled over mid- County Waterford during the first couple of days of the fire; while on 23 July, a change in wind direction resulted in the smoke blowing over West Waterford.

On the fifth day of the Slievenamon fire, a blue haze and the smell of smoke was reported across East Waterford into Waterford City.

Advice was issued to people to keep their doors and windows closed. Vulnerable groups, including children, older people, pregnant women, and those with respiratory or heart conditions, should take additional precautions and avoid exposure to smoke where possible.

Tramore’s Twin also burns

In something way beyond the scale of Waterford’s fires, Cadaujac a town in France that Tramore is twinned with, has also been devastated by the Gironde Wildfire.

According to reports Cadaujac Council are hosting people that were forced to evacuate emergency areas in the west of Bordeaux. On Monday fires were reported just 11km west of Bordeaux city. The airport remains open but hotel at airport is said to be closed.

The police are suggesting that residents should the western suburbs of Bordeaux. Tourists are being asked to avoid the region. Smoke is said to be adversely affecting residents in Cadaujac and Bordeaux, although the Gironde river provides some protection.

Bordeaux residents are being asked to drive carefully and FFP2 masks Elderly and vulnerable residents are being asked to stay indoors.

Reports suggest that an area larger than 42,000 hectares have been burned, with trenches being dug to stop fires growth.

French President Macron is set to attend the area.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme AARON KENT