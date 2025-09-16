Live podcast recording to celebrate Culture Night 2025

Visit Waterford is celebrating Culture Night 2025 with an evening of rich history, stories, and culture, highlighting Ireland’s oldest city. The event will take place at the House of Waterford, The Mall, on Friday, 19th September at 6:30 pm. Attendees can reserve their place for free online at Eventbrite.ie.

The evening will feature a 10-minute presentation followed by a lively panel discussion, forming part of a live podcast experience that explores Waterford’s remarkable heritage. This year, the celebration also marks 1,111 years of history in Waterford, and earlier this year, Visit Waterford launched its podcast series ‘Dig Into Waterford’. This series is already available online and features expert insights on this incredible history, and this live event will expand on those stories. The captivating podcast is designed to showcase the rich history, hidden gems, folklore, and storytelling traditions of County Waterford, with each episode delving into the county's unique heritage, offering listeners an immersive experience into its cultural tapestry.

The 1111 historic milestone will be celebrated and showcased live at the upcoming special event titled 1,111 Years of History in 111 Minutes: A Whirlwind Journey Through Waterford’s Incredible Past.

Clíona Purcell, Head Curator at the House of Waterford, will guide the evening, bringing her extensive experience in museum curation and heritage interpretation to ensure that the city’s history comes vividly to life for audiences of all ages.

Dr. Ben Spillane, archaeologist, will discuss Ireland’s later prehistory, focusing on the Bronze Age in the Suir Valley. He works with the UCD School of Archaeology on Project Radiocarbon, safeguarding Ireland’s radiocarbon record. His research includes Bronze Age sites in southeast Ireland, such as the defended settlement at Knockhouse Lower in Co. Waterford, cremation cemeteries in Co. Wexford, and notable artefacts, including a Bronze Age sword from Christ Church and a nearby gold collar.

Historian Chrissy Knight-O’Connor will present Revolutionary Women and Community Archaeology in Waterford. Chrissy has contributed to Waterford County Museum and Abbeyside Heritage Archives, co-authored Waterford Women of the Revolution 1914–23 (2022) and Up the Village: A Social History of Abbeyside (2024), and has coordinated the Gallowshill Community Archaeology Project since 2015. The project uncovered centuries-old burials and traced the mound’s origins to the 6th–7th century, reshaping local history. Chrissy also shares Waterford’s stories through radio, talks, and articles, and is pursuing a master’s in Gaelic Literature and Culture with UCC.

Clare Barrett, Chair of Visit Waterford, said, “Culture Night is a wonderful opportunity for people to engage with the stories, heritage, and culture that make Waterford so unique. This live podcast event brings together experts and the public in a shared celebration of our city’s 1,111-year history, and we are delighted to welcome everyone to join us for this free and immersive experience.”

This Visit Waterford Culture Night event is free to attend, offering a unique opportunity to explore Waterford’s 1,111-year history, hear from leading experts, and take part in a live podcast recording. Those wishing to attend can register for free online at Eventbrite.ie. Booking link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/culture-night-1111-years-of-history-in-111-years-tickets-1673284331479?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Photo 1: Cliona Purcell, Head Curator at the House of Waterford.

Photo 2: Dr. Ben Spillane, Archaeologist.

Photo 3: Historian Chrissy Knight-O’Connor.