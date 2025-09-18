Journalist and Author Aoife Barry to visit Ardkeen Library

Waterford Libraries are delighted to welcome author and journalist, Aoife Barry, to Ardkeen Library this Saturday, 20th September at 3.00 pm, as part of their popular Writers at Waterford Libraries series.

The freelance arts journalist will explore how we can all make sense of today’s media landscape. The event is open to all and designed to spark discussion about how we find, question, and share information in our daily lives.

Former assistant news editor at The Journal, Aoife is author of the bestselling non-fiction book Social Capital (HarperCollins Ireland), which was nominated for an Irish Book Award.

She has interviewed people including Fiona Shaw, Pedro Pascal and former President Mary McAleese. She writes a weekly arts column for the Sunday Times and has had bylines across publications including the Irish Times, the Irish Independent, Tatler, The Journal and Irish Examiner. She features regularly on RTÉ Radio One and Today FM and her essays and fiction have been published by ROPES journal and Banshee, and broadcast on Sunday Miscellany. She is also an event moderator and writing facilitator.

Whether you’re curious about journalism, concerned about disinformation, or simply interested in how media shapes our world, this is an opportunity to learn and engage with one of Ireland’s most thoughtful voices.

The event is free to attend but booking is essential. Phone Ardkeen Library on 051 849755 to reserve your place.

This event is part of the Skills for Life and the Writers at Waterford Libraries series, which is a programme of Waterford City and County Council Library Service.

For further details see http://waterfordlibraries.ie/writers-at-waterford-libraries/.