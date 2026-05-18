Local Collaboration Brings New Wildflower Meadow to Ferrybank Play Park Ahead of Biodiversity Week

A new collaborative biodiversity initiative is taking root in Ferrybank as Connecting to Nature and Kilkenny County Council join forces to create a vibrant wildflower meadow at the Ferrybank Neighbourhood Play park.

The project, which comes just ahead of National Biodiversity Week, will see native Irish wildflowers planted throughout the park to enhance local biodiversity, create important habitats for pollinators, and add a beautiful natural feature for families and visitors to enjoy.

The Ferrybank Neighbourhood Play Park, which recently benefited from a major €750,000 investment by Kilkenny County Council, is the largest council play park in the county and serves as a valuable community amenity for local families.

As part of the initiative, 4 th class pupils from St. Mary’s Boys National School in Ferrybank took part in an educational and hands-on planting session at the park with their teachers, Mr. Coogan and Ms. Quillinan. The children attended a talk on the importance of native Irish wildflowers and biodiversity before helping to sow the seeds and bed them into the ground.

Connecting to Nature, a Ferrybank-based family business dedicated to environmental education and nature connection, worked closely with Kilkenny County Council on the initiative.

Shona Dubois, General Manager of Connecting to Nature, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Kilkenny County Council on this wonderful local biodiversity project. Creating native wildflower meadows not only supports pollinators and local wildlife, but also creates colourful, engaging natural spaces for the whole community to enjoy. It was especially meaningful to involve local schoolchildren in the planting process so they can learn first-hand about the importance of protecting Irish biodiversity.”

Thomas Moore, Executive Landscape Architect with Kilkenny County Council, added: “This initiative is a fantastic example of how local partnerships can enhance public spaces while supporting biodiversity goals. The Ferrybank Neighbourhood Play Park is an important community asset, and the addition of a native wildflower meadow from Connecting to Nature will further enrich the environment for park users and wildlife alike.”

The initiative reflects a growing commitment from Connecting to Nature to the community to support sustainability, environmental education, and biodiversity protection at a local and national level.