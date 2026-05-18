R704 Residents Appeal for Help

The Piltown District Council meeting for May began with an appeal from the residents of the Garrandarragh and Ballynooney who live along the R704.

This deputation of residents who attended the meeting is the latest attempt to increase safety on the road, which they say has become uniquely dangerous due to its connection to the M9 motorway.

The residents of the R704 also held a public meeting in April and seem to be following the example of the Save Lives on the N25 campaign, which culminated in the controversial but effective N25 static speed camera near Glenmore.

Three residents attended to voice their concerns. Sean Maher laid out the issue.

“The road is very old,” he explained, “there was considerable money spent upgrading the road, but the structure of the road has not improved along with the volume of traffic.

“We are here for assistance. We got assistance 16 years ago, to make the road 60km but that’s not being adhered to.”

Peter McDonald, whose mother, Tess, was part of the group who sought changes 16 years ago, said: “What makes our regional road different in our opinion is that the traffic is transitioning from a motorway straight out a 60km regional road.”

Orla Dunphy, who has young children, said it was once possible to walk with buggies along her road, but that is no longer the case.

“If I were writing to Santa I would include a static speed camera, but we need physical and psychological cues to slow down, larger, more frequent signs, feedback signs. Engineering, enforcement and education.”

Sean Maher also played a video into the meeting that featured the sounds of a car speeding. “That’s not the Isle of Man TT,” he explained.

“There are 44 houses on that road. They are all aware of the situation.”

Councillors were receptive to the idea of providing assistance. Cllr Tomás Breathnach acknowledged that he visited the road and found the speed of cars frightening.

Council Engineer John Tennyson agreed to initiate a speed survey in the area.

AARON KENT

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme