Man (30s) appears in court in connection with alleged stabbing in Tramore

A man in his 30s has appeared in court in connection with an alleged stabbing in a Tramore church yesterday.

Niall Cummins (36) with an address at The Willows, Clarinwood, Tramore, appeared before Judge John Cheatle at a sitting of Waterford District Court this morning. He is charged with alleged assault causing harm, contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997, he was also charged with possession of a knife contrary to Section 9 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990.

The alleged incident occurred shortly before 10.00am on Tuesday 21 July, when Gardaí and the Emergency services where called to Holy Cross Church, Tramore. A woman in her 50s was understood to be saying the rosary before a morning mass service, when the accused approached and allegedly stabbed her.

She was taken to University Hospital Waterford for treatment of injuries believed to be serious, but non-life threatening.

In court this morning, Sergeant Robert Flynn gave evidence of arrest, charge, and caution. Sgt Flynn said he arrested the accused at 10.00am yesterday (Tuesday 21 July) at his home in Tramore. The accused made no reply to caution.

Inspector Niall Daly said the state would be objecting to bail, and it was noted that Cummins was appearing in court without legal representation.

When Judge Cheatle asked him if he would like to apply for bail, the accused replied: “no not really.”

Inspector Daly requested for the accused to receive a psychiatric evaluation on arrival at his place of detention.

The judge remanded the accused in custody to appear before Waterford District Court next Tuesday 28 July by video link.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power