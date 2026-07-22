Interested in becoming a Cover Instructor for Craft Apprenticeships with WWETB?

Are you looking for a rewarding opportunity to share your industry knowledge and help shape the future of your trade? Waterford and Wexford Education and Training Board (WWETB) is always interested in meeting experienced craftspeople who may be interested in becoming Cover Craft Instructors to support apprenticeship training during periods of instructor leave and to provide technical assistance when required.

Working in a training centre is a fantastic and fulfilling experience. It offers the opportunity to give something back to your industry by helping to train the next generation of skilled apprentices to the highest standards. Throughout your career, you have developed valuable skills, knowledge and practical experience. As a Cover Instructor for Craft Apprenticeship, you can pass that expertise on and help apprentices to develop the confidence and competence they need to succeed in their chosen trade.

At our training centres, apprentices benefit greatly from learning directly from people who have worked in industry and understand the realities, challenges and best practices of the trade. Your real world experience can provide valuable insights that cannot always be found in textbooks and can make a lasting impact on the apprentices you teach.

WWETB is a great place to work. We offer a welcoming, supportive environment where instructors play a key role in developing Ireland’s future workforce. Our training centres deliver apprenticeship training across 14 different trades at Phase 2, creating a vibrant and diverse learning environment.

Many instructors find the role incredibly satisfying, knowing they are helping apprentices build successful careers while keeping industry knowledge and standards alive for future generations.

If this sounds like something you would be interested in, we would be delighted to hear from you. Please contact us by emailing infotraining@wwetb.ie and we will be happy to discuss what the role involves, explain how the process works and answer any questions you may have.