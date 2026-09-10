Man accused of stealing alcohol and bike

A judge has accepted jurisdiction in the case of a man accused of stealing alcohol and a bike in separate burglary incidents in Waterford.

Laurence Bryan (45) of 1 Brookview Crescent, Tallaght, Dublin 24, appeared before Judge William Aylmer via video link at a sitting of Waterford District Court recently. He is currently in custody, and is charged with two counts of alleged burglary, contrary to Section 12 (1)(b) and (3) of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001, and alleged failing to account for evidence, contrary to Section 18 of the same act.

Sergeant John Phelan told the court that the DPP indicated summary disposal in the case, meaning that it could be heard in the District Court. For the purposes of jurisdiction, Garda Tommy O’Loughlin outlined that at 11.10pm on 7 May 2026, Gardaí received a report of an alleged burglary at Aldi, Ashe Road, Waterford city.

Garda O’Loughlin said the accused was identified via CCTV footage forcing open the door of the shop, allegedly taking alcohol to the value of €659 and leaving through the front door. No property was recovered following the incident.

A second alleged incident occurred the following day on 8 May. Garda O’Loughlin said the accused was allegedly caught taking a mountain bike with an estimated value of €400 that belonged to a staff member at McDonald’s. The bike was later recovered by Gardaí.

Judge Aylmer decided to accept jurisdiction for both matters, meaning they will be heard at the District Court.

Acting for the defendant, Shane James Coleman BL requested a hearing date and highlighted that his client is concerned about finalising matters due to being in custody since May 2026.

The court was told the accused has made no application for bail since then, and the judge questioned why he was ‘concerned’ about being in custody when he had not applied for bail.

Judge Aylmer remanded the accused in custody until 22 September 2026, when the case will be heard again, reminding the accused that while he is entitled to apply for bail, he is required to notify the state of this.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power