9/11 ceremony in Waterford

There will be a ceremony held in Waterford City tomorrow (Friday, 11 September) to mark the 25th Anniversary since the 9/11 attacks on the Twin Towers in New York, USA.

A spokesperson for Waterford City and County Council confirmed that the ceremony will take place in the gardens of the Bishop’s Palace, Waterford at 1.30 pm.

“The ceremony will provide an opportunity to remember and honour all those who lost their lives on 11 September 2001, as well as the families, friends and communities whose lives were forever changed by the events of that day,” said the council spokesperson.

Back in September, 2018, a 9/11 Memorial was unveiled at the Bishop’s Palace Gardens.

The poignant memorial consists of a steel girder from the rubble of New York’s former World Trade Centre.